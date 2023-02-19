Plans for new housing development near Bristol criticised
- Published
A decision to overturn a democratic vote and give planning permission for 595 new homes has been criticised.
A government planning inspector ruled that the homes should be allowed, despite facing strong local opposition.
Barwood Development has permission to build the 595 new homes on land west of Park Farm, Butt Lane, northwest of Thornbury.
This follows an appeal by the developer against South Gloucestershire Council's decision to refuse permission.
The council decided in January 2022 to refuse permission, and the inquiry was held in October.
During a development management committee meeting on 16 February, councillors criticised the planning inspector's decision.
Councillor Colin Hunt, acting chair of the committee, said: "I am very, very disappointed because it was democratically decided. The vast majority of the people in Thornbury didn't want it.
"And yet one individual woman comes along and changes everything that was voted on democratically. I dislike it, but I can do nothing about it."
Plans for the development also include a primary school, shopping and community hub, a new bus link, and open spaces with parkland and allotments.
Thornbury has seen more housing development in recent years, with some concerns that infrastructure is not being upgraded to match rising demand.
Councillor Ernie Brown said: "We treat each planning application in isolation, and by doing so we don't think about how it affects the infrastructure for residents.
"We have to look at the bigger picture. Like in Stoke Gifford, we have something like 4,000 houses going in, but no extra school and no extra width to the roads."