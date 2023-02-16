Rider smashed car's windscreen with e-scooter after Bristol crash
A photograph has been released by police after a man used an e-scooter to smash a car windscreen.
The incident followed a crash involving an e-scooter and a black Toyota Yaris on Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, just before 7pm on 20 December.
The rider then kicked in the wing mirror of the car, before using the scooter to smash the windscreen.
Avon and Somerset Police have issued a photo of a man who officers want to speak to.
He is described as about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with black facial hair.
Anyone who recognises him or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
