A4174 crash: Bristol road closed after lorry overturns
- Published
A road has been closed after a lorry overturned in a crash.
Police were called at around 11.45 GMT following reports of an overturned lorry on A4174 Colliters Way, near Bedminster, Bristol.
Officers shut the road from Highridge Green to the A38 Bridgwater Road at Lime Kiln roundabout and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were not aware of any injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.