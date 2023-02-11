Transport police van crashes with car in Bristol
Several people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a British Transport Police van.
The incident took place at about 06:10 GMT on Cheltenham Road, at the junction with Cotham Brow, in Bristol.
British Transport Police said the police van was responding to an emergency call at the time.
The driver of the other vehicle is currently under investigation by Avon and Somerset Police for a number of driving offences.
All parties were taken to hospital for checks but later discharged, with no serious injuries reported.
