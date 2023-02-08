Police investigate sexual assault at Bristol hospital
Police are investigating the sexual assault of a member of staff at a hospital.
The victim reported she had been sexually assaulted by touching at Bristol Royal Infirmary between 19:50-20:00 GMT on 25 October.
Police have now released a CCTV image and are seeking the public's help identifying a man.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are hopeful he will be able to assist our investigation into what happened."
The man is described as male, middle aged, approximately 5ft 8ins and black.
He is seen wearing a dark beanie hat and a jacket.
