Police investigate sexual assault at Bristol hospital

CCTV imageAvon and Somerset Police
The man is described as male, middle aged, approximately 5ft 8ins and black

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a member of staff at a hospital.

The victim reported she had been sexually assaulted by touching at Bristol Royal Infirmary between 19:50-20:00 GMT on 25 October.

Police have now released a CCTV image and are seeking the public's help identifying a man.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are hopeful he will be able to assist our investigation into what happened."

The man is described as male, middle aged, approximately 5ft 8ins and black.

He is seen wearing a dark beanie hat and a jacket.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics