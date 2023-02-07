Man wanted after being sentenced to jail for kidnap
- Published
A wanted man has been sentenced in his absence to seven-and-a-half years in jail for kidnapping a man in Bristol and forcing him to handover £600.
Guled Aidid, 39, failed to attend his trial at Bristol Crown Court between 30 January and 2 February and is believed to have left the country.
Police described him as dangerous and are trying to track him down.
A second man, Issa Farah, 37, was convicted of transferring criminal property at the same trial.
The victim, in his 20s, had been visiting Bristol with a friend on 27 March last year.
After becoming separated from his friend, he was approached by Aidid who initially befriended him before threatening him and demanding money.
The victim was forced to withdraw £300 from a cashpoint in Cabot Circus and hand it to Aidid, before being driven to another location and made to transfer another £300.
The man was dropped off at a taxi rank following the hour-long ordeal.
Aidid was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court of kidnap, robbery, two counts of blackmail and acquiring criminal property.
He was also found guilty of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and three counts of possessing criminal property.
Farah, of Parade Court, Speedwell, had also been charged with kidnapping and blackmail but was acquitted.
He drove the car used to take the victim to different locations and his bank account was used for the £300 transfer, of which £250 was passed on to Aidid.
Farah was ordered to complete 80 hours' unpaid work, given a 12 month community order and ordered to pay court fees.
'Dangerous individual'
PC Craig Gardner said Aidid had been released on bail ahead of trial but disappeared from his address before an ankle tag could be fitted.
"Aidid is a dangerous individual who is still wanted by police."
He added he had "shown no remorse for the actions" and had "proven himself to be a menacing and threatening man who went to great lengths for money".
Aidid is a Somalian national and described as 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.