Sleeping camper's tent set on fire
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it.
The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday.
"Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and was able to leave the tent unharmed, police said.
Officers are treating the attack as an act of suspected arson with intent to endanger life.
Investigating officer PC Joel Williams said: "This is a serious offence... the victim is extremely lucky to have escaped without injury as tents are highly flammable."
The victim was being supported to help him "keep himself safe," he added.
Anyone who was at the nature reserve on Saturday night who might have information or who saw "anything suspicious" is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.