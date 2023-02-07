Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
- Published
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police.
Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August.
Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen in Kingswood on 30 January.
Her family said they just wanted to know the "highly intelligent, bright and beautiful" woman was okay.
Her mother Bernadette Lake told BBC Radio Bristol she had searched a wide area around Kingswood the night her daughter went missing and had put posters up in the local area since to publicise her disappearance.
"We want her just to say that she's OK. Even if it's just to put a note through the door to say 'I'm Ok Mum'," she said.
"I want to find our daughter - that's all."
Police say Ms Jarvis, who studied at the University of the West of England (UWE), has not used her phone or bank account since the day she was last seen.
'Further searches'
At the time police said she was wearing a navy floral dress, a green sleeveless puffer-style jacket and white shoes.
Det Insp Ben Lavender, senior investigating officer, said: "We've carried out extensive searches of the area where she was last seen, as well as other intelligence and searches, some of which have involved the use of police divers.
"Enquiries are very much continuing and there will be further searches conducted, as we do everything we can to find out what happened to Denise.
"In addition, we're continuing to review phone and communications data, as well as past financial transactions, and are speaking with all known relatives, friends and associates of Denise."
Anyone with information about Ms Jarvis has been asked to call 999 quoting reference 5222186376, or call 101.
Ms Lake said she believed Ms Jarvis was vulnerable at the time she went missing, having disappeared after her parents encouraged her to get help with her mental health.
She had been living with them for the six months before she went missing.
'We are worried sick'
On the day she disappeared she took five bags and headed to Southey Park, where two of the bags were later found, her parents said.
A friend of Ms Jarvis, who asked not to be named, said there was increasing concern and confusion about her disappearance.
"She is a very outgoing, successful person and she is kind and generous, we're all worried sick," they said.
"I really struggle to believe that she would just up and leave without being in touch with anyone. It doesn't make sense.
The friend added Ms Jarvis, who once worked in senior roles with communication companies Three and Vodafone, has strong roots in the Bristol area, having gone to St Brendan's Sixth Form in the city.
"If she did decide to leave without telling anyone, without being in touch with anyone, that would amaze me. It would definitely not be the Denise I know," they added.