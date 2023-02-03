Bristol Light Festival sees city's buildings illuminated
Some of Bristol's most well-known buildings have been illuminated as the city's light festival returns.
A light trail will run through the city centre until 12 February, with installations from some of the UK's most renowned light artists.
Locations on the trail include the Floating Harbour, Temple Church, the Corn Exchange and Quakers Friars.
The festival includes 11 installations created by artists such as Morag Myerscough and Marcus Lyall.
People will be able to explore the trail between 17:00 GMT and 22:00.
Temple Church has opened its doors to an installation for the first time in 30 years following a £1m conservation project by English Heritage.
The church is hosting the Continuum installation, which is made up of 25 mirrored monoliths that create a maze of reflections.
Artist Marcus Lyall, known for his stage visuals for The Chemical Brothers has developed an instillation called Scream the House Down: Bristol which is activated by the sound of a voice into a microphone.
Mr Lyall said he created the artwork to help people release pent up emotion.
"The whole idea is to let off some steam - primal scream therapy," he said.
"So, essentially, let all your emotions out, yell into the microphone as loud and as primal as you can and the whole building will light up in response," he explained.
Vicky Lee, the head of Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District, says the festival has wide-ranging benefits to the city.
She said: "Bristol Light Festival is about creating reasons to spend leisure time in the city centre.
"It's an investment in arts and culture, it's about people coming in, enjoying the city but supporting businesses whilst they're here."
