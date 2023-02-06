New £7m plans to build missing M49 link road
- Published
A planning application to build a link road to a new motorway junction has been submitted.
The Bristol M49 junction at Avonmouth was completed in 2019 to connect distribution centres with the motorway.
However the junction does not yet join up with local roads because it is lacking a link road.
South Gloucestershire Council said it has secured £7m from the government to finish the project, with road works expected to start later this year.
It has warned this timeframe could be subject to change and is dependent on the planning process and land ownership discussions.
Councillor Steve Reade said the council "remains committed to getting this link road built and this planning application is an important milestone to getting this done".
"Once constructed, the new link road will relieve congestion, making South Gloucestershire roads safer and provide vital access to help realise the economic potential of the Avonmouth Severnside Enterprise Area," he said.
Once it begins, construction is expected to last approximately 12 months.
The council said it would consider the progression of compulsory purchase order processes at its meeting on 10 February, whilst it continues negotiations with the respective landowners.
A public consultation on the planning application is also set to be launched soon.