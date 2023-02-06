Hospitals in and around Bristol face job cuts
Hospitals are facing job cuts due to high inflation and temporary funding coming to an end.
As a result, NHS bosses say many workers in fixed term posts will likely not have their contracts renewed.
They say it is unclear how many roles will be affected in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
Regional chief executive Shane Devlin says he is "hoping to avoid" compulsory redundancies.
The government provided extra money to NHS organisations during the pandemic but this funding stream will end in March, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
High inflation means the NHS must pay increased prices for goods and services.
Mr Devlin, chief executive of the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB), said the ICB would soon feel "a little smaller".
He continued: "We do have a number of people who are affected by the change.
"They are all individually aware of that change.
"Because part of our change has meant a considerable reduction in fixed term posts, and also because we have held a large number of vacancies, we have not gone out with a voluntary redundancies process.
"There will still be people affected, but we are hoping to avoid any form of compulsory redundancies."
