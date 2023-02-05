Company donates hot air balloon to teenage Bristol pilot
- Published
An 18-year-old who has been a hot air balloon fan since she was young has been gifted her own balloon.
Alyssa Pitt took her first flight aged seven at the 2012 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
She is now learning how to fly and on the way to earning her private balloon pilot license.
Local property firm JLL has donated her its black, white and red balloon, a familiar sight over the city, something Alyssa said was an "incredible gift".
The teenager has spent much of her life around hot air balloons, being a crew member for various pilots in the Bristol area since she was 11.
Ms Pitt said she has had an ambition to be a pilot for several years.
She started building up her pilot hours after turning 15 and although her plans to qualify were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic she remained undeterred.
Dreams of flying solo
Having taken on a part-time job to save up for the items she needs to operate her own balloon - basket, burners and trailer - her wish list was completed when JLL decided to give her their 'envelope', the part that looks like a balloon and is filled with hot air.
Ms Pitt said: "It's an incredible gift and I can't really put into words how amazing it is or how grateful I am.
"I've been fortunate enough to have spent time with some of the best and most experienced pilots and crews, like Lee Hooper and Rob Schwab.
"Now that I'm 18 and can get my license, hopefully very soon I'll be able to fly solo and with my friends and family."
She plans to fly in the JLL balloon throughout 2023 to build up the hours she needs to qualify for her private licence.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to fly this year, particularly this summer at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. It'll be amazing to go there this year as a private pilot," she added.
Oliver Paine from JLL said: "The JLL balloon has been a mainstay in the skies above Bristol now for many years. The envelope is now nearing the end of its lifespan and next year it will be retired and recycled.
"We can think of no better way for it to spend its final 12 months than in the hands of a promising young pilot."