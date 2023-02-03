Permanent Gypsy and traveller site set to be built in Bristol
Gypsy and traveller families are set to be given permanent new pitches due to a rising demand for places.
A patch of trees and shrubland on Western Drive, off Hengrove Way, in south Bristol, will be cleared to make way for between six and eight pitches.
Bristol City Council said the site covers just under an acre and each pitch would include hardstanding for vehicles and a garden.
It's cabinet is due to sign-off the plans on 7 February.
Individual buildings on the site would include a shower room, toilet, and a kitchen and laundry room, according to the the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A cabinet report said the site is close to schools, healthcare and shops but is "not immediately visible" from existing houses in the area, allowing privacy for occupants.
"Gypsy traveller sites around the UK are often placed in out of the way locations that show a lack of care and empathy towards travellers.
"The location of this site demonstrates the value placed on including travellers and the contribution that they can provide in the heart of the city," the report said.
There are 12 permanent pitches in the city, but the council said this needs to triple by next year.
The report said that the development would "very likely reduce biodiversity" on the site by concreting over trees and shrubs but the council said it would plant new ones.
