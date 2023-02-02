Three more arrested in Bristol murder investigation

Cordon in place at Castle Park. Police officer and church in shot.
A man in his 30s was found injured at Castle Park at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday
By Alexandra Bassingham
Three more men have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in a city park.

Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street, Bristol, after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 16.30 GMT on 31 January.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A fourth man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon.

All four remain in police custody.

