Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday.
He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she returned his phone to him.
Officers have visited the girl at home and spoken to her mum, Avon and Somerset Police said.
After the incident she crossed the road to distance herself from the man and called a friend.
PC Rob Chalker said: "She is understandably shaken by what happened and we're doing everything we can to identify the man.
"House to house enquiries have been carried out while CCTV from the area is also being reviewed."
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
