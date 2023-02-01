Man dies after stabbing in Bristol park
A man has died in a suspected stabbing in Bristol.
Emergency services were called to Castle Park at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday following reports a man had been stabbed.
The man, in his 30s, was found injured and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man's identity was yet to be confirmed and officers were "still working to trace his next of kin".
A cordon is in place while officers investigate.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
