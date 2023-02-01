Bristol parents take unpaid leave due to teacher strikes
Published
Parents are taking unpaid leave due to planned teacher strike action.
More than 100,000 teachers in England and Wales are expected to take to the picket lines over a pay dispute today.
Parents in Bristol say they have to take half a day's pay to look after their children as some schools close across the city.
Bristol parent Nick says his eldest daughter is allowed to go to school but his youngest daughter Addie "needs to stay home with us".
"One of us will need to take half a day's pay to look after Addie," he said.
Rose is a teacher and mother and said she will be joining the strike.
She said since her youngest child will not be able to go to school, she will also take them to the demonstration.
For other school staff, the situation is different.
David Wiltshire, head of Kings of Wessex Academy, said: "For headteachers up and down the country it is a challenge as to whether we open the doors of the school to students or whether we have to close down certain year groups or indeed the whole school.
"As heads we do not know which members of staff will be striking. Logistically, that is extremely challenging."
A Bristol student said: "I am in Year 11 now, so it is quite a big problem because lessons from now until summer go towards our final grades.
"It is quite important that we are in school, we have missed a lot of school due to Covid already."
Tom Bolton, the Bristol secretary of the National Education Union, said: "We have to weigh up the short-term disruption of the strikes with what is going to be the longer-term disruption being caused by funding cuts and the recruitment and retention crisis."
