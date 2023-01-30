Bristol man charged after boy, six, injured in St Judes
A man has been charged in connection with a road collision which left a six-year-old boy seriously injured.
Ellis Smith, 21, of Kingsmead Road, Bristol, was involved in the incident on Wade Street on Saturday.
He is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, using a motor vehicle without insurance and perverting the cause of justice.
He is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The boy sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently in hospital in a stable condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Mr Smith remains in police custody pending his appearance at court.
