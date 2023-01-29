Six-year-old boy seriously injured in Bristol motorcycle collision

A man is in police custody after a six-year-old boy was left with potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a motorcycle.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened in Wade Street, Bristol, just after 18.00 GMT on Saturday.

The child is in a critical but stable condition and his parents are being supported by officers.

The driver allegedly failed to stop at the scene.

