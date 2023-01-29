Swimmers 24-hour swimathon to raise pools fuel funds
A group of swimmers concerned about rising fuel costs are taking turns to swim for 24 hours to raise money for their local pool.
The Jubilee Pool in Knowle, Bristol, was taken into community ownership last year to help secure its future.
Matt Blanchard, trustee of the Friends of Jubilee volunteer group, said gas was a "huge cost" and as temperatures dropped "the bill goes up".
The group is trying to raise £30,000 to "see them through" until April.
The swimathon was launched by champion swimmer Alex Edwards, 23, a member of the Downs Syndrome Swimming GB Squad and trains at the pool once a week.
Mr Blanchard said swimmers were each trying to raise as much money as possible by swimming as far as they can in one-hour slots.
They hope money raised can also help with major repair work to restore the building and pool back to its former glory.
Mr Blanchard said: "We want to have a pool that's here for future generations that's used by the whole community and we're getting as many people to use it as possible."
With at least one person in the water at all times, the group expect about 10,000 lengths to be swum, the equivalent of swimming from Bristol to London.
The event was due to finish at midday on Sunday.