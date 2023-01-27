Bristol city centre roads shut after serious crash
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a car in a city centre street.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Union Street, in Bristol city centre, at 15:55 GMT.
Road closures are in place on Union Street, Bristol Bridge and at the junction of Wine Street and Baldwin Street, a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said.
The motorcyclist has sustained possible life-changing injuries, they added.
