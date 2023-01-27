Bristol campaigners in homes plan legal threat to council
Heritage campaigners are threatening legal action against a council over a plan for new homes in Bristol.
Lawyers for Clifton & Hotwells Improvement Society (CHIS) claim Bristol Council's approval for 62 homes on a former zoo car park was unlawful.
They told the authority they will launch a judicial review unless it reverses planning permission.
The city council confirmed it had received a letter from the campaigners' lawyers and was taking legal advice.
The letter, which was leaked to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, alleges flaws in the planning process.
CHIS claims a report on the plan failed to consider crucial information and expert opinion and assessed it wrongly or "misled" the committee by omitting it altogether.
The decision in November was the second time members had approved the scheme for West Car Park in College Road, having backed it in September 2021.
That first decision was quashed by a high court judge amid concerns from local people about how the development could affect architectural heritage.
Architects made some changes and councillors again voted in favour in November, despite residents' concerns about the impact on the historic nature of the surrounding area, warning the new homes would leave a "permanent scar".
The letter, from lawyers at Leigh Day to the council, said: "The council is invited to agree the decision is unlawful and consent to judgment in the form of a consent order providing for: a declaration of unlawfulness; quashing of the decision; and payment of the claimant's costs to date.
"Should a response not be made, we will prepare and issue a claim in the High Court without further notice to you."
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "We can confirm that the council has received a pre-action letter and it is taking legal advice on its response."
