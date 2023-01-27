Bristol brothers raise £101,000 for children's hospital
Two brothers who turn their mother's house into a Christmas lights extravaganza have raised more than £100,000 for charity.
Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating the house in Bristol since 1994.
They began fundraising for local charities in 2007 after receiving lots of local interest in their display.
And after 15 years they have reached the milestone of raising £101,000.
The cash raised in 2022 will go to The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children's charity.
It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display, which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 ropelight shapes.
There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity scene, powered by thousands of LED lights.
Kate Jones, community fundraising manager for The Grand Appeal, paid tribute to the brothers for their years of fundraising.
"The Brailsfords' efforts are a true display of community spirit and we are so lucky to have them fundraise," she said.
"Their lights are a highlight of our Christmas calendar and, after raising an enormous £101,000 since 2007, will make a massive difference to young patients and their families at Bristol Children's Hospital."
