Bristol mayor heckled by boating community over harbour fees
- Published
Tempers flared at a council cabinet meeting on Tuesday over plans to raise charges for Bristol Harbour users.
Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees was heckled at the meeting over the proposals to increase mooring fees.
Members of the city's boating community said they could be forced out of business because of the increase.
But Bristol City Council said the rise was in line with other ports in the country and would enable the harbour to become financially self-sufficient.
Up to 40 protesters gathered outside City Hall before the cabinet meeting.
A petition with over 2,200 signatures was also presented to the meeting, demanding Mr Rees withdraws his support for the new fees.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol previously, the chair of the Bristol Boaters Community Association (BCAA) Amanda Sharman, said services on the harbour need to be improved.
"Some of the boats in the harbour haven't got electric, or water, or safe access and they are being charged the premium sort of price that somewhere like Portishead Marina is being charged," she said.
"That's the issue. It's the huge inflated costs just being lumped on boaters with no intention of any improvement on services."
Another member of the community Fi Steward, said the fees would be far too high.
"[The prices are] going up over a thousand pounds just in mooring fees. It's going to make a huge impact. We're going to lose harbour users," she said.
'Long overdue'
Mooring and operational costs in Bristol Harbour are due to rise in April, and under new plans, all mooring charges will increase by at least 10%.
Residential moorings will be priced at £325 per metre annually, which could potentially see a 177% rise in fees for some.
One of the most significant rises is that of the annual tug licence, which is going up from £280.85 to £2,500.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Rees said the charges were long overdue.
"We haven't had a review of harbour fees for 20 years," he said.
"They have gone up by inflation but often they've fallen behind as well, so there's actually been a real term loss of fees."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk