Staple Hill: New betting shop to open despite concerns
- Published
Plans for a new betting shop have been approved despite concerns about gambling.
South Gloucestershire Council granted permission to turn the former Lloyds Bank in Staple Hill, near Bristol, into a BoyleSports bookies.
Members said they were worried about gambling addiction, but that there were no grounds to reject the application.
"Studies have found an association between problem gambling and poverty," Labour councillor Ian Boulton said.
Staple Hill and Mangotsfield ward councillor Ian Boulton told the committee that the area was "one of the most deprived" in the district and that "poverty is a real issue and gambling a genuine concern".
'Material planning consideration'
Cem Kosaner, town planning director at BoyleSports' agents Lichfields, told councillors: "It would complement existing uses along High Street.
"It would contribute towards the evening economy owing to the extended hours of opening."
A South Gloucestershire Council planning officer said: "The merits of gambling are not a material planning consideration, betting shops are a lawful use whether we like them or not.
"We may prefer to have a different use but we haven't had an application come forward."
Labour councillor Mike Bell added: "The issue of mental health is important.
"The shop would be far better as a community shop," he added.
"It's not going to enhance Staple Hill at all."
Members voted 6-0, with three abstentions, to grant permission.
