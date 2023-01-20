West bus passengers face 42 routes being axed in funding row
Bus passengers in the west of England face further cuts to public transport with up to 42 routes facing the axe.
From April, 60% of the region's 69 publicly-subsidised services will no longer be funded and most likely withdrawn.
The cuts were signed off by the West of England combined authority (WECA) on Wednesday.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris blamed the decision on some councils paying "too small a transport levy".
While it's currently unclear which services will be axed, subsidised services facing withdrawal include the 505 Bristol City Centre to Southmead Hospital, 179 Bath to Midsomer Norton and the 185 Paulton to Trowbridge.
Referring to council leaders in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset, Mr Norris said cuts had to be made after budget freezes and the transport levy increase being less than inflation, a levy he said was "much lower than in other parts of the country".
'Not a solution'
Mr Norris told the meeting on Wednesday they have "about £20 a head per year" for their transport levy, compared to £60 a head for "ones at the top of the combined authorities" in other regions.
South Gloucestershire Council leader Toby Savage said many of the council's reserves were for specific areas and the council had contributed "as much as it can".
Mr Savage stressed some combined authorities had higher levies because of higher levels of transport, including the likes of trams and tubes.
From April, some passengers in Windmill Hill, Knowle, Brislington, St Annes and large parts of North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire, will be able to catch a new "dial-a-ride West Link minibus service".
The new "demand-responsive transport" minibus service will act almost like a shared taxi.
Despite kicking in at the same time some existing routes are withdrawn, Mr Norris denied this new service was replacing the subsidised service.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), some councillors warned the new service was not a solution in large urban areas and introducing it on a large scale so quickly could be reckless.
Mr Norris said he had asked if government funding given to WECA for transport could be used to "support bus services that are under threat".
However, he said the government had refused because of a rule that means the cash can only be spent on "new and innovative" ways.
WECA initially sent out a press release after the meeting saying 27 cuts would be axed, before later clarifying that 27 would be saved, and 42 were facing the axe.
