Bath and Bristol train cancellations due to rail improvement works
- Published
Rail improvement works are affecting a number of train services on successive weekends this month.
Network Rail is renewing tracks and maintaining tunnels linking Bath and Bristol. Drainage work is also being carried out in the Cheltenham area.
Trains will not operate between Bath Spa and Bristol Temple Meads on the weekends of 21/22 and 28/29 January.
"Where possible we will divert trains, or provide alternative road transport," Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
The engineering work started last weekend and is taking place over three weekends in January.
'Track upgrades'
The drainage work in the Cheltenham area means trains between Gloucester and Worcester Shrub Hill, or Worcestershire Parkway, are also being affected.
GWR's station manager for Bath Spa and Chippenham, Oana Apetroaie, said: "These track upgrades will enable us to maintain services for customers travelling on a key section of the railway in the Bath and Bristol area."
Hourly trains will run between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads via Bristol Parkway - not stopping at Chippenham or Bath Spa.
Some trains will run between London Paddington and Bath Spa instead, as well as shuttle trains running between Swindon, Chippenham and Bath Spa.
A bus replacement service will operate between Bristol Temple Meads and Bath Spa and between Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa or Worcester - except for Saturday 28 January, when trains will be running via Cheltenham Spa.
First West of England Buses will also accept valid rail tickets or passes between Bath, Keynsham and Bristol.
