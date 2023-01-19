Bristol's new e-scooter scheme will include road parking
A new e-scooter rental scheme will see parking spaces moved from pavements onto marked areas on roads.
Bristol City Council is planning to address issues surrounding "parking and rider behaviour" with e-scooters by moving where they are parked.
Since October 2020, Voi has operated rentable e-scooters as part of a trial.
But the scheme could soon be taken over by a new company, as operators have been asked to bid for a long-term contract across the region.
Voi will carry on running e-scooters in Bristol until a new contract for the scheme starts.
The new rental scheme, expected to begin in the spring or summer, is also set to include electric bicycles, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The council's cabinet is due to discuss the plans on 24 January.
A cabinet report said: "It's proposed to formalise rental parking hubs, bringing them under Bristol City Council control and physically marking the parking locations.
"With government plans to legalise e-scooters and for rental schemes to operate in the longer term, a more effective parking management regime is required."
Pavement parking will still be used in areas where parking is not possible on the road and the council still needs to find funding for the new parking hubs.
The e-scooter rental trial in Bristol and South Gloucestershire is the most popular of the 31 trial areas across the country, with more than 7.3m rides since the scheme began.
