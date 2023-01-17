Trial of Eastwood Park guard for abusing detainees halted

Bristol Crown Court
Patrick Devaney is accused of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault

The trial of a former prison officer, accused of abusing boys in a juvenile detention centre, has been halted.

The jury trying Patrick Devaney at Bristol Crown Court was discharged after a juror fell ill.

Mr Devaney, 80, is accused of violently assaulting inmates at Eastwood Park, near Bristol, between 1970 and 1983, and of sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

The defendant denies one count of misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault.

The case due to recommence with a fresh jury on 23 January.

