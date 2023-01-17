Bus catches fire outside Temple Meads railway station
Emergency fire crews have been tackling a blaze on a bus close to Temple Meads Railway station in Bristol.
Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were called at 10:00 GMT after a fire started on the top deck of the bus.
Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and bring it under control.
A spokesperson for Avon Fire and rescue confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished and said crews would remain until the bus can be recovered.
The number 73 route links Bristol Temple Meads with Bradley Stoke in the north of the city.
