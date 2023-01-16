Bristol pub submerged underwater as River Avon burst its banks
A pub has been severely flooded after a nearby river overflowed during spells of heavy rain.
The Old Lock and Weir, on Ferry Road, in Hanham, Bristol, began to flood at the weekend after the River Avon burst its banks.
Flood water has reached a height of 1metre (3ft) inside the pub.
"It shouldn't take us long to turn it around and open our doors once the river has returned to a safe level," a spokesperson for the pub said.
"The weather forecast is looking a lot brighter for the next few days, we are hoping the height of the water level has peaked," they added.
Dry and sunny conditions are expected in Bristol over the next few days after several flood warnings were in place across the West of England at the weekend.
In Somerset, firefighters saved a mother and her six-month-old baby from a vehicle stuck in flood waters.
