Bristol Parkway-Swindon routes reopen after flooding closures

Flooded railway track at Chipping Sodbury
The railway track has been flooded for two days

A number of rail lines which were closed due to flooding have reopened, a rail operator has said.

Routes between Bristol Parkway, Swindon and Paddington were shut after flooding in the Chipping Sodbury area meant it was unsafe to run trains.

Great Western Railway said services between Swindon and Bristol Parkway were "returning to normal".

However, it advised passengers to check before travelling as there were still issues on some lines.

