Man hit by car in Filton dies in hospital
A man has died two days after he was hit by a car.
He was on foot when he was struck by a silver Honda Civic at about 20:30 GMT on 9 January, on Station Road, Filton.
The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on 11 January. Avon and Somerset Police said his family had been informed and was being supported by a specially trained officer.
Investigators have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.
