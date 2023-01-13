Bristol drug and alcohol campaigner Maggie Telfer dies
The chief executive of a pioneering drug support charity has died aged 63.
Maggie Telfer OBE founded the Bristol Drug Project in 1986 after realising there was a lack of support for drug and alcohol users at that time.
Chair of trustees from the charity John Long said he was "devastated by the loss of a much-loved colleague". He added: "The city of Bristol has lost one of its truest champions."
Ms Telfer was made an OBE in 2007 in recognition of her charity work.
The charity now works alongside local government, health and the police to help support drug and alcohol users of all ages.
She also established the first sub-Saharan needle exchange and treatment programme in Kenya, the Omari Project.
"Maggie's leadership, compassion and indomitable spirit inspired all around her.
"Our sadness will be matched by the sorrow of many people and their families whose lives were improved and transformed by her work," said Mr Long.
