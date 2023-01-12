Bristol Light Festival: New installations confirmed for 2023
- Published
Exciting new installations have been confirmed for a city's annual light festival, organisers have said.
The interactive trail in Bristol will highlight iconic landmarks with works from international and local artists.
Locations on the trail that will feature seven new pieces include the Floating Harbour, Temple Church, The Corn Exchange and Quakers Friars.
People will be able to explore a total of 11 installations from 3 to 12 February between 17:00 GMT and 22:00.
An event spokesperson said there are some brand new commissions, with many of this year's installations never having featured in Bristol before.
With varying themes and interactive techniques including mermaids, lights, voices, mirrors, lasers and sounds, they added the festival "will have something for everyone".
Organisers have also been working with an organisation called Guide.AI to make a free audio guide available in 12 languages which visitors can download.
Bristol Light Festival creative director, Katherine Jewkes, said the calibre of artwork available to see and experience "is something quite special".
"The combination of internationally acclaimed artists and leading local talent will offer visitors some real treats as they explore the event," she said.
"There is a real love for Bristol amongst the artists and an excitement to bring their art to the city."
Head of Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) Vicky Lee said her team are "thrilled to have such a fantastic line up of content and to bolster Bristol's creative reputation".
"The event embodies everything that Bristol represents and showcases it as the vibrant, playful and creative city that we know and love," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk