Rogue landlord fined £12,000 for exploiting Bristol tenants
A rogue landlord who created fake identities and letting agents to keep deposit money in an "elaborate web of misinformation" has been fined.
Thomas Flight, 56, of the motor yacht Miss Conduct in Bristol's harbour, pleaded guilty to consumer protection offences at Bristol Crown Court.
Bristol City Council found Flight created fictitious company directors and harassed tenants who complained.
He was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay £25,000 in costs.
Flight faced four charges of misleading action, one of misleading omission and one of unfair commercial practice, pleading guilty to four of the six charges.
He has not been banned from letting properties.
From June 2019 to January 2021, complaints were received by the council about a property management business running from 21 Portland Square.
The business, owned by Flight, went by a number of different trading names which made it difficult for tenants to know who to contact.
An investigation by the council revealed Flight used various companies to collect rent, fees and deposits, giving tenants made-up landlord names and addresses in return.
He was interviewed by Bristol City Council in February 2021, and alleged the issues were caused by a letting agent, but the council could not trace the accused letting agent.
The council said Flight also provided it with false landlord details during one of his court hearings.
Flight voluntarily repaid tenants who had been charged banned fees such as false administration fees, or whose security deposits had not been returned to them.
The court said Flight had not been banned from letting properties, because his offences are not those mentioned on the Housing and Planning Act 2016 that allow councils to stop landlords from renting in the future.
