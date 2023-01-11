Bristol: Landmark listed structure covered with graffiti
A well-known landmark has been heavily tagged with graffiti.
The chimney on Troopers Hill in Bristol dates from the 1790s or earlier, and was targeted on 30 December.
The 15.92m (52ft) structure is thought to have been built to serve a copper smelting works by the River Avon, or may have been part of an earlier leadworks.
Avon and Somerset Police asked anyone with nay information about the incident to contact them.
The chimney was later used by a chemical works until falling out of use around the time of World War One.
Troopers Hill is now a popular spot for walkers, and offers panoramic views of Bristol.