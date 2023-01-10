Bristol Temple Quarter: Views sought on major regeneration project
- Published
A consultation has started on plans to transform a large part of a city centre.
The Temple Quarter regeneration project in Bristol aims to redevelop 130 hectares of land around Temple Meads railway station.
The plans could deliver 10,000 new homes and thousands of new jobs to the city.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the project was one of the "biggest regeneration opportunities" in Europe.
"We're talking about 10,000 homes, thousands of jobs, an area of the city that has been neglected, brought back into life," he told BBC Radio Bristol.
"Temple Meads station has never been fully exploited, we pulled down the ugly sorting office building so it's new life being breathed into the site," he added.
Mr Rees said securing £95m funding to redevelop the railway station was the "gateway investment we need so much".
The station sits alongside a £500m university campus under construction and development in St Phillips, Mr Rees said.
Kirsten Durie, industry programme director at Network Rail, described the project as a "once in a generational opportunity to make changes to the station".
'Transformational'
"We're talking about the gateway to the city and new entrances so it will be transformational," she said.
West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said he wanted to "hear from as many people as possible about their views on opportunities and challenges for the area".
He added: "This is another step along the way to get on with what people really want.
"That is to stop talking about visions and aspirations for the area, but to see real spades in the ground.
"We are creating a new gateway to the city and wider region that would make Brunel proud."