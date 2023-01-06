Ukrainians in Bristol celebrate Orthodox Christmas
- Published
Ukrainians living in the UK are beginning to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
The community marks Christmas Eve on 6 January and a group of refugees gathered at St James Church Hall in Bristol for 12 traditional dishes.
The meal brought the community together as many have friends and relatives in their war-torn homeland.
Organiser Vera Stadon said a Ukrainian Christmas was "very much a family affair".
Ms Stadon has been in Bristol since before the war and has been helping Ukrainian refugees settle in the city.
"We just couldn't let people celebrate by themselves, so we decided to make our small Ukrainian family here share a meal together," she said.
The meal has 12 dishes to represent the 12 disciples of Jesus.
Dishes include a sweet dish called kytia, made from wheat flour, which is the staple crop of Ukraine and represents their heritage and prosperity.
The crop also featured as a centrepiece of the dinner table, signifying a tree which represents their ancestors.
Yanna, who used to work as a barrister in Kyiv, said being around other Ukrainians would upset her when she first came over to England.
But she now appreciates being together with her community at Christmas.
"For me, it's very important. I feel like I'm at home now," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk