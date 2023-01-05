Tributes paid to 'loving' father killed in Bristol crash
The family of a man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him as a "loving and caring" father.
Paul Tucker, 59, was hit while walking on Antona Drive in Shirehampton, Bristol, in the early hours of 11 December.
Two people were arrested after the crash and released under investigation.
Mr Tucker's daughter Danielle described him as a "lovely man" who "spoke to anyone that would speak to him".
She said he had been looking forward to spending Christmas with his two grandchildren.
'Reunited with mum'
In a statement, Danielle said: "He was a loving, caring and, some may say, funny man.
"He suffered two strokes at the beginning of last year, but the new year was looking promising.
"He was due to start back at work this month following his recovery, which he was so looking forward to."
She added: "He will be missed so much and by so many, may you rest in peace now dad, you are reunited with mum."
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.