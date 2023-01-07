Bristol: Rent controls to stop 'unaffordable' housing to be debated
Rent controls could soon be needed to stop housing becoming "increasingly unaffordable", councillors say.
Bristol City Council will vote on potentially bringing in rent controls on Tuesday, despite not yet having the legal power to do so.
The council says the cost of renting privately in the city has risen by more than 50% in a decade.
Council chiefs are lobbying the government to give them the power to potentially introduce rent controls.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, this would see tenants protected from their landlords increasing rents, with caps possibly linked to inflation or average local wages.
Just under 30% of homes in Bristol are privately rented and rocketing costs are considered a large factor in an increase in homelessness.
Put forward by cabinet member for housing, councillor Tom Renhard, Labour will try to garner cross-party support for the motion on Tuesday.
The motion says "further action" is needed to "protect private renters and ensure their homes are not in a poor condition".
It said private renters are less likely to complain about problems due to concerns they may face the threat of losing their home as a result.
A panel of experts was set up by the council in 2022 to explore rent controls and other potential solutions to Bristol's housing crisis.
It is expected to report its findings early this year, which will be used as Bristol's response to the Renters' Reform white paper, which could lead to major changes in the law on renting.