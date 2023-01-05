Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol.
Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries.
Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr Bessell as a "well-respected and long-standing member of our staff".
In a letter to parents, he said Mr Bessell had "such a positive impact" on the lives of many students.
Mr Bessell, a veteran of the Gloucestershire Regiment, is survived by his wife Charlie - who also works at the school - and a son from a previous relationship.
He ran the school's adventure club and organised the Duke of Edinburgh and Ten Tors challenges.
'Outstanding work'
"Mark will be deeply missed by us all as he has had such a positive impact on the lives of so many students, staff, families and the wider communities, but he will never be forgotten," Mr Uffendell said.
"We will be in touch in due course with details of how our school and community will pay tribute to Mark's life and continue the outstanding work he led within outdoor education."
Students were being offered grief support through the schools educational psychology team, the headteacher said.
Mr Bessell and his climbing partner, 40, were found in Ben Nevis's number two gully following the accident.
Due to difficult weather conditions, it took eight hours for the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team to recover them from their position via helicopter.