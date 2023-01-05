Bristol Pip the dog helps St Mary Redcliffe School pupils read
A dog who became famous after getting lost and navigating home through a busy city is helping school children's confidence with reading.
Pip 'the wonder pup' made headlines when he managed the 4.6 mile walk home from Leigh Woods to Bedminster in Bristol alone in just 90 minutes.
His owner Libby Bowles is writing a book about his adventures.
Pip has been visiting St Mary Redcliffe Primary to offer comfort to nervous readers.
Pupil Aleah said Pip helps her feel calm when she reads.
"I get calmer when I'm angry and he always lays down next to me. He's nice and I like playing with him," she said.
"I like looking at books with Pip because he always listens."
St Mary Redcliffe Primary School assistant headteacher Nick Jones said the therapy dog creates a "calm and safe" place for all of the pupils, especially those who are "struggling with their emotions and mental health".
"Our former headteacher used to bring her dog in on an informal basis. The children really lit up when they had a chance to be with the dog," he said.
"Covid and everything happening in the world at the moment has had a big impact on children's mental health.
"Some children have problems with making friends or keeping calm."
Mr Jones said those that he has taught in the past who have found it hard to read or talk about their emotions have dramatically improved since Pip came to the school.
"Already we've seen in the short time Pip's been with us, those children are opening up and talking more freely about their emotions.
"Some children find it hard reading to an adult. If they're here and can read to the dog they enjoy that. Having a dog in the room takes away the pressure," he added.
Ms Bowles said she plans to move to Devon and is looking for someone to take over and volunteer with her dog at the school.
She hopes Pip's story and her book inspires other people with pets to do the same thing.
