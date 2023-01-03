Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud.
The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour.
Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was granted unconditional bail.
The 22-year-old, of Briars Walk, Romford, East London, is set to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 30 January.
Ms Saleem is accused of setting up a crowdfunding page to raise money for face masks and other equipment to help legally facilitate the march on 7 June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
An agreement is said to have been made that any excess funds would go to Bristol-based charity Changing Your Mindset Ltd, Bristol Magistrate's Court heard.
The page raised tens of thousands of pounds after the protest but it is alleged none of the money arrived with the charity, the court was told.
Ms Saleem is also said to have set up a fundraising page following the protest to raise money for the legal costs of those facing charges.
Those funds are again alleged to have not been handed over.
Ms Saleem is accused of committing both offences in Tadpole Garden Village, Swindon, Wiltshire.
She spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth, and state her not guilty pleas during the hearing.