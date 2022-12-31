Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve.
Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol.
Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police say the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious and informed police of the discovery.
Officers seized the plants on Friday 30th December, after the building was deemed safe to enter.
Police say the scene has now been closed and investigations are ongoing. The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.
Officer in the case, DS Ricky Norman, said: "Thanks to the quick response from the fire service and officers on the scene has meant there was no risk of nearby residential buildings from the fire.
"The cannabis factory we have uncovered appears to be a professional set-up and enquiries into the who is behind it are ongoing.
"We would now like to call on the public to support us in our investigation."
