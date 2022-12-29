Oldland Common: Scooter rider taken to hospital following collision with car
A man who was riding a scooter has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car.
Police were called shortly after 19:00 GMT to the collision on Court Road in Oldland Common, Bristol.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.
The incident involved a grey Vauxhall Astra car and a red Honda PCX 125cc scooter, police said.
The man's family has been notified and is being supported by officers.
Court Road is closed between West Street and The Croft while collision investigators examine the scene.
A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The man riding the scooter has gone to hospital with injuries initially described as potentially life-threatening. His family has been notified and is being supported by officers."
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.
