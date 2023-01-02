Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
- Published
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and his younger brother Harry helped Kingswood Red Watch deliver the hampers.
Nurses on the unit have helped care for Stan since his cancer diagnosis.
Stan, who was diagnosed in August, is currently undergoing chemotherapy at the hospital.
Firefighter Colin Carpenter said: "I have been friends with Stan's father for a long time and wanted to do something to support Stan and the rest of his family.
"They have all been incredibly brave, especially Stan, and we're pleased to make a small gesture to the nurses looking after him and other sick children."
In October, Stan was joined by family, friends and his teachers at Elm Park Primary School for 'Shave with Stan'.
In support of Stan, people shaved their heads in order to raise more than £7,000 for Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, the official charity for Bristol Children's Hospital.