Fire crews tackle large blaze at Kingswood industrial unit
- Published
A large fire at an industrial unit has been brought under control, officials have said.
Six fire engines with 40 firefighters were called out at about 05:30 GMT to Moravian Road in Kingswood near Bristol.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the building had been badly damaged by the fire.
It is not believed anyone had been inside the building and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
The fire service said crews were currently damping down at the site.
There are some temporary road closures in the area.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.