Bristol: Synchronised swimming builds 'camaraderie'
A group of synchronised swimmers say performing their routines helps build "camaraderie".
Almost Synchro are a group of female swimmers aged 47-68 of mixed abilities who usually perform in cold open water.
"The swimming is brilliant but it's about friendship as well," said swimmer Annabel Other.
Guests dining at Bristol's Clifton Lido were treated to a special Christmas performance by the group this week.
"Synchronised swimming is physically demanding, especially in cold water.
"Here [at the lido], we can touch the bottom, but normally we are treading water all of the time," said Ms Other.
The group was originally formed as a part of a mass synchronised swimming performance to celebrate the centenary of Henleaze Swimming Lake.
Initially, the swimmers choreographed their own routines by watching videos for inspiration.
Ms Other said: "It's very playful. Rather than getting into cold water by yourself, you have a group of people who you can't let down."
Former police physical training instructor Jo Penney has recently stepped in to coach the group.
"It's challenging but in a very good way.
"When it comes to coaching this lot, I very much put my police hat on again, because they're very noisy and like to chat a lot," she said.
Swimmer Delia Adey says she enjoys being on the team because of the health benefits of cold water swimming and the sense of camaraderie that comes with the team sport.
"It gives you a really nice buzz, it's the whole meeting up with people, the camaraderie," she said.
The team's next big event will be at the Scottish Ice Swimming Championships in February 2023, where they will perform in 2C water.