Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
- Published
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol.
The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November.
An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her to the floor before she managed to free herself, police said.
PC Alys Lynett said: "Quite understandably this assault has had a huge impact on the victim."
The officer added: "Although her physical injuries were minor, when I met up with her face-to-face a few days afterwards to check on her welfare, she explained how she felt concerned walking in the dark because of what happened.
"We are making sure she has access to any support services she needs."
The offender ran off towards The Triangle after the woman freed herself.
She sustained some soreness and a scratch but was otherwise physically unharmed.
Avon and Somerset Police has carried out CCTV inquiries but officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.
"Although this assault happened in the early hours of the morning, that area of Clifton tends to be busy still because of its night-time economy," said PC Lynett.
"The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 25 and 35 and approximately 5ft 8ins. He was said to be of a large build and had dark-blond stubble."
His clothes included a grey tracksuit top and headwear, possibly a cap.
